Teen injured in assault at Maryvale Park in Rockville

A 15-year-old boy was injured during a fight involving a group of juveniles at a Rockville park on Tuesday evening, according to Rockville City police.

Shortly after 7 p.m., officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews responded to Maryvale Park at 812 First St. for the report of an altercation among a group of juvenile males, police said Tuesday night.

The park is about 1 mile away from Rockville Town Square and surrounded by residential neighborhoods.

During the fight, one individual brandished an “edged weapon,” police said, and assaulted the 15-year-old.

Lt. Dan Romeril, a public information officer for Rockville City police, said in a Wednesday morning email to Bethesda Today that detectives determined the fight was a “mutual assault” and the teen was “inadvertently stuck” with a fixed-blade knife that was sticking out of the pocket of the person he was fighting.

“This was determined through witness observations of those on scene,” Romeril said.

The teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by MCFRS to a local hospital for treatment, according to police. Romeril told Bethesda Today that the teen was treated for minor injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

Rockville detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who may have information regarding the incident to contact the department at detectives@rockvillemd.gov or 240-314-8900.

“Detectives will continue to investigate to make a determination of the other involved party, who’s yet to be identified,” Romeril said in his email to Bethesda Today. “When the identity of the other party is learned, the appropriate charges will be determined after a consultation with the State’s Attorney’s Office.”

The assault comes after three reported shootings in Rockville last week.

A 17-year-old faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, after a shooting Wednesday in the 600 block of Blandford Street that left a man in critical condition, according to police. The suspect in that incident used a privately made firearm commonly known as a ghost gun, according to police.

Wednesday night’s shooting occurred in the Rockville Town Center area and was near an Exxon gas station and the new Trader Joe’s grocery store that opened Thursday afternoon at 225 N. Washington St.

In addition, two 18-year-olds are facing multiple charges, including attempted murder in connection with a Thursday evening shooting in the 200 block of North Washington Street in downtown Rockville, according to police. The incident also involved the use of ghost guns.

On Saturday morning, Montgomery County police began investigating a homicide that stemmed from an apparent shooting in a Rockville apartment in the 600 block of Blandford Street.