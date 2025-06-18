Severe thunderstorms expected across MoCo into Wednesday evening

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for all of Montgomery County and a flash flood warning for its central portions due to expected thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon, according to the county’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

The severe thunderstorm warning advised that storms may deliver hail and lightning and winds up to 60 mph could cause downed trees and large branches. In addition, storms will bring “torrential rainfall” that could lead to flash flooding, the alert said.

According to the NWS flash flooding warning, which is in effect in central Montgomery County until 4:30 p.m., 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain may fall within one hour.

Due to the heavy rains, small creeks, streams, urban areas, highways and underpasses may experience flash flooding, the NWS alert said.

- Advertisement -

Areas that may experience flash flooding include Aspen Hill, Darnestown, Derwood, Germantown, Gaithersburg, Laytonsville, Montgomery Village, Norbeck, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Wheaton-Glenmont and Washington Grove, according to NWS.

Drivers are advised to turn around if they encounter flash flooding. According to NWS, most flood-related deaths occur in vehicles trapped in water.

A flood warning is issued when a hazardous weather event is imminent or occurring, according to the NWS. A flood watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flooding to occur but does not mean it will occur.

Following the Wednesday afternoon storms, a severe thunderstorm watch is also in effect across the county until 7 p.m., according to the county emergency management office.