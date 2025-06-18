McLean man to serve 15 years for fatal 2024 Rockville Pike crash

A McLean, Virginia man who was driving more than 110 mph at the time of a fatal Rockville Pike crash in April 2024 that killed an Adelphi woman is expected to serve 15 years in prison, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Jill Cummins on Friday sentenced Timothy Pack, 22, to 20 years and 60 days in prison with all but 15 years suspended, the state’s attorney’s office said Wednesday in a statement. Pack will also serve five years of supervised probation in connection with the April 27, 2024, collision near Federal Plaza Shopping Center that killed Jasmin Gimon, 25, and injured a passenger in Pack’s vehicle.

He is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Boyds.

The Maryland Office of the Public Defender did not immediately respond Wednesday to Bethesda Today’s email request for comment from Pack’s public defender regarding the sentencing.

In late April, Pack pleaded guilty to gross negligent manslaughter by motor vehicle, second-degree assault and failure of a driver involved in an accident to render aid to an injured person, the statement said.

Before the collision, which occurred around 2:30 a.m., Pack had been driving a 2014 Dodge Charger at speeds more than 100 mph northbound on Rockville Pike (MD Route 355), according to the state’s attorney’s office. Pack’s girlfriend at the time was in the front passenger seat.

Investigation by the Maryland Office of the Attorney General

The collision was investigated by the Maryland Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID) because the crash occurred as two on-duty Montgomery County sheriff deputies were pursuing Pack’s vehicle. The investigation focused on the potential criminal culpability of the deputies who had been pursuing Pack and did not examine the criminal culpability of Pack.

The two deputies involved in the collision, Connor Clifford – who has been employed by the county sheriff’s office since 2018 – and Paul Nelson – who has been employed since 2022 – were not found culpable by the division and did not face charges. The investigation began April 27, 2024, and concluded Aug. 7, 2024, according to authorities. On May 24, 2024, the investigations division released the body-worn camera footage from the deputies.

Just before the collision, at about 2:26 a.m., the deputies spotted Pack’s Dodge speeding past their cruiser, which caused the officers to make a U-turn and follow him northbound on Rockville Pike, according to the investigations division’s report.

About 30 seconds later, the deputies activated the police cruiser’s emergency lights and sirens and began driving faster, between 110 mph to 114 mph, according to the report. The deputies did not weave around other cars on the road during the pursuit, the report states.

According to the report, the county sheriff’s office policy prohibits deputies from engaging in pursuits. If an attempted vehicle stop turns into a pursuit, deputies “must terminate their immediate effort to stop the vehicle.”

The policy does allow deputies to make traffic stops for “serious violations” such as “behaviors that pose a direct hazard to the safe and efficient flow of traffic,” such as speeding, according to the report.

The investigations division was considering whether the deputies should be charged with criminally negligent manslaughter by vehicle. “This offense requires proving that an accused person caused the death of another person by operating a vehicle in a criminally negligent manner,” the report stated.

According to authorities, the deputies were not charged “because there is insufficient evidence” to prove the cruiser was driven in a criminally negligent manner.

The collision

In the early morning hours, traffic lights at intersections along Rockville Pike are controlled by flashing yellow lights and flashing red lights at intersecting roadways and parking lots, the state’s attorney’s office said. The area where the collision occurred is a dense commercial and residential area and has a posted speed limit of 40 mph.

Gimon was an employee at the now-shuttered TGI Friday’s restaurant in Rockville and was leaving the parking lot after finishing a shift when the collision occurred, according to the statement. She was driving a 2009 Honda Accord and attempting to turn left onto southbound Rockville Pike when Pack’s Dodge Charger collided with the driver’s side of her vehicle.

Electronic data recovered from the Dodge after the collision revealed Pack was traveling at 118 mph before the crash and never pressed the brakes to slow down, according to the investigations division’s report.

“[Pack’s] vehicle then careened to the left, jumped the curb and tumbled into the Federal Plaza parking lot, ultimately coming to rest on its roof. It caught fire briefly as it lay upside down in the parking lot of the Silver Diner,” the state’s attorney’s office said Wednesday. Shortly afterward, Pack fled from his charger, leaving his girlfriend “seriously injured” in the vehicle.

According to the state’s attorney’s office, Pack’s girlfriend was initially aided by witnesses at the Silver Diner and later extracted from the Dodge Charger by first responders. The girlfriend later told investigators that she had told Pack to slow down before the collision.

In body-worn camera footage of the incident released by the investigations division, Nelson and other responding officers can be heard in the video telling MCFRS crews that Gimon had a “very faint” pulse as she was trapped in the car. Camera footage shows the driver’s side door was smashed upon impact.

Gimon suffered fractures to her left rib and clavicles, multiple skull fractures and fatal brain injuries due to the collision, the state’s attorney’s office said. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Responding officers apprehended Pack at a convenience store several blocks away about an hour after the collision, according to the investigative report.