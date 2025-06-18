Pedestrian killed in Rockville hit-and-run

Montgomery County police are investigating the death of a man who was killed early Wednesday when he was struck by a car near the intersection of Frederick Road and Indianola Drive in Rockville, according to a statement released Wednesday morning.

The driver of the alleged striking vehicle, a white Honda Accord, was located and apprehended in the area of Frederick Road and Shady Grove Road, police said.

According to police, officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews responded shortly before 1 a.m. to the location for the report of a pedestrian struck by a white Honda Accord.

The man who was struck was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details about the incident were provided.

- Advertisement -

Police said the identity of the man will be released following the proper notification of the next of kin.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.