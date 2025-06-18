MCPS to improve data privacy practices following release of student documents at Montgomery Blair High  

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) will improve staff training and impose stricter protocols to secure student data after documents detailing accommodations for hundreds of Montgomery Blair High School students with disabilities were recently released on the Silver Spring school’s counseling web page, according to a Wednesday message from MCPS leadership.

“This was not an intentional action, and we deeply regret that this mistake occurred,” said the Wednesday message from MCPS Chief of Schools Peter Moran to impacted families. “Montgomery County Public Schools is committed to protecting student privacy, and we are taking this matter very seriously.”

On Friday, Bethesda Today reported the release of the 504 plans, which help detail accommodations for students who may have an impairment that limits their ability to perform major life activities but doesn’t impact learning.

According to screenshots provided to Bethesda Today dated March 21, the documents were included in a Google Drive linked to the staff resources page of the Blair counseling web page. The drive was also accessible to anyone with a link, according to the screenshots.

- Advertisement -

According to Moran’s message, the link containing 504 plan information was “inadvertently made accessible to anyone visiting the staff resource page.”

Information that was disclosed included students’ names; birth date; parent contact information including home and email addresses and phone numbers; and student ID numbers for multiple school years, according to the message.

Upon discovering the error, Montgomery Blair staff “promptly acted to remove the link” associated with the plans, according to Moran’s message. According to emails provided to Bethesda Today, the link was removed by April 1. Moran doesn’t address in his message how long the documents were available on the web page.

In response to the release of the student data, Moran said the incident was “reported to the relevant state and local authorities as required” and MCPS was cooperating with the resulting investigations. The district also has “conducted an internal review” of its data privacy practices and will improve staff training and implement stricter protocols to safeguard student data, he said.

According to the message, no financial information such as Social Security numbers was accessible. Regardless, the district provided contact information to credit reporting agencies, the Federal Trade Commission and the Maryland Office of the Attorney General for steps to prevent identity theft.

“We understand the importance of maintaining the confidentiality of our students’ information and are committed to upholding the highest standards of data privacy,” Moran said in the email. “Please be assured that we are taking this matter seriously and are implementing additional safeguards to prevent such occurrences in the future.”