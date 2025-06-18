Tasty tidbits: Three eateries coming to new Kensington shopping center

Buffalo Wild Wings GO, Marathon Deli and Mezeh Mediterranean Grill are planning to move into the Crossroads of Kensington, a new retail development at the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Plyers Mill Road, according to the website of property owners H&R Retail.

Crossroads of Kensington is at 10619 Connecticut Ave. and near Safeway at 10541 Connecticut Ave., and the Kensington Shopping Center at 10506 Connecticut Ave.

Buffalo Wild Wings, a casual American restaurant chain known for its chicken wings and myriad sauces, will open a fast-casual version of its full-service restaurant. The “GO” eateries focus on to-go and delivery meals. There are two full-service Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants in the county, one in Gaithersburg and the other in Rockville.

Marathon Deli is a Greek eatery based in College Park. The eatery operates a deli and catering service offering pita wraps, platters, rice bowls, phyllo-crust pies, pizza and salads, the restaurant’s website states. The Crossroads eatery will be the restaurant’s second location.

Mezeh is a Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain offering wraps and grain and salad bowls. The chain has three other county locations in Aspen Hill, Germantown and Gaithersburg.

The MoCoShow first reported on the new tenants of the Crossroads of Kensington. Opening dates for the eateries have not yet been announced.

All Set in Silver Spring to offer Juneteenth-inspired menu

Downtown Silver Spring’s All Set Restaurant & Bar at 8630 Fenton St. has prepared a three-course prix fixe menu for $60 to celebrate Juneteenth that will be offered Thursday through Sunday, the restaurant announced in a press release. The menu was created by chef Ed Reavis and draws inspiration from Southern and African American cuisines.

The first course features fried green tomatoes with crab fondue, according to the release. For the main dish, the menu offers cornmeal-crusted fried catfish with a side of black-eyed peas, stewed tomatoes, rice pilaf and baby kale. To finish the meal, the dessert offering is a red velvet whoopie pie with cream cheese frosting. A blueberry lemonade mojito will also be available for $14.

The Juneteenth menu is available only to dine-in customers. Reservations can be made at this link.

Häagen-Dazs celebrates opening in Gaithersburg with free ice cream Saturday

On Saturday, the first 500 guests at the Häagen-Dazs Shops’ new location in Kentlands Market Square in Gaithersburg will receive a free mini cup or cone. The freebie is part of grand opening festivities at the shop at 211 Market St. West, according to a company press release.

The shop, which opened in May, will celebrate its grand opening from noon to 5 p.m., and will also offer scratch-off cards to win free ice cream for a year while supplies last, plus other giveaways, the release said.