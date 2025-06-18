Federal judge rules against cuts to NIH grants

A federal judge in Boston ruled the Trump administration’s cuts to the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) research grants on diversity-related topics were illegal and reinstated the funding. The Bethesda-based institution has been a target of the administration’s anti-diversity, equity and inclusion and gender ideology policies. [NBC News]

Police searching for Rockville robbery suspect

Montgomery County police are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect in an armed robbery of an Exxon gas station in Rockville in early June. [Montgomery Community Media]

What people are saying about a Silver Spring pizza vending machine

The Pizza Forno vending machine on Georgia Avenue got mixed reviews from customers including a “2/10” from a local 17-year-old. [WTOP]

Today’s weather: Partly sunny, with a high near 89; afternoon showers and thunderstorms likely

What is happening to the Bethesda Community Store & Deli?

Downtown Silver Spring intersection to close for Purple Line construction

Bus Rapid Transit expansion in development for North Bethesda corridor