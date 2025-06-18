Become a Member
Become a Member
Government & Politics

Federal judge rules against cuts to NIH grants

Plus: Suspect sought in Rockville armed robbery; Pizza vending machine in Silver Spring gets mixed reviews

By Julie Rasicot
June 18, 2025 7:51 a.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

A federal judge in Boston ruled the Trump administration’s cuts to the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) research grants on diversity-related topics were illegal and reinstated the funding. The Bethesda-based institution has been a target of the administration’s anti-diversity, equity and inclusion and gender ideology policies. [NBC News]

Police searching for Rockville robbery suspect

Montgomery County police are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect in an armed robbery of an Exxon gas station in Rockville in early June. [Montgomery Community Media]

What people are saying about a Silver Spring pizza vending machine

- Advertisement -

The Pizza Forno vending machine on Georgia Avenue got mixed reviews from customers including a “2/10” from a local 17-year-old. [WTOP]

Today’s weather: Partly sunny, with a high near 89; afternoon showers and thunderstorms likely

In case you missed it:

What is happening to the Bethesda Community Store & Deli?

Sponsored
Face of the Week

Downtown Silver Spring intersection to close for Purple Line construction

Bus Rapid Transit expansion in development for North Bethesda corridor

Like staying in the know? Get the latest local headlines, delivered right to your inbox.

Digital Partners

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Become a Member
Subscribe to the Magazine
Advertise

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Today Media

Get the latest local news, delivered right to your inbox.

Close the CTA

Enjoying what you're reading?

Enter our essay contest

Close the CTA