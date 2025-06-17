From Bethesda Magazine: Three trips to make the most of summer

Take a flying leap

Care for a thrill? The Great Bungee Company is set to open the country’s first quarry-based bungee jumping site this summer, not far from West Virginia’s Harpers Ferry National Historic Park. Select a body harness or an ankle/body harness for the 150-foot plunge high above the sparkling, spring-fed oasis of Old Standard Quarry, then dive forward or fall backward, with the option of dipping into the water below for a body-chilling blast. Enjoy a glimpse of historic Schoolhouse Ridge battlefield as you rebound approximately 80% of the way back up before the elastic cord loses its slack and gravity prevails. The whole experience takes about an hour; the jump itself is about a minute. Check out the videos on Great Bungee’s website for a sense of what’s in store.

Photo credit: Alex Potvin

The Great Bungee Company was founded by Bungee Consultants International’s Matt Lawrence and Nick Steers, both of whom have worked on bungee and zip line projects in several countries. To up the ante on the day’s adrenaline rush, try white water rafting with nearby River Riders.

The first jump is $141.51, with additional jumps for $70.75. A package for $188.66 includes the jump, an HD video of your plunge and a T-shirt. Two jumps (same day, same person) plus video go for $250 (prices do not include tax).

The Great Bungee Company, Old Standard Quarry, Peregrine Lane Entrance, Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, 304-202-3159, greatbungee.com

- Advertisement -

Photo credit: Courtesy Great Oak Manor

Recharge by the water

Tucked away on 12 peaceful, bayside acres on the outskirts of Chestertown, Maryland, the elegant Great Oak Manor reemerged in 2024 after extensive renovations from the inside out—ready to welcome guests to its serene setting.

Designed as a place to unplug and connect—with others, with nature and yourself—the waterfront property is a respite from the digital grind. The manor invites guests to take a break from their cellphones with “cellphone sleeping bags” in its guest rooms. Then, head outdoors, where a gazebo amid the trees and Adirondack chairs lining the lawn provide front-row seats to vibrant sunsets over the Chesapeake Bay. Inside the manor, find a good read in the well-stocked library or gaze with binoculars at birds through the conservatory’s glass windows.

Photo credit: Courtesy Great Oak Manor

Each of the manor’s luxurious 12 rooms and suites—six with bay views—features unique decor in a mix of soft whites, subtle greens and blues, a king or queen bed, Molton Brown bath amenities, bathrobes, a flat-screen TV, Wi-Fi and yoga mats. Some rooms also have a fireplace, desk or built-in bookshelves.

Another lodging option, the two-level, two-bedroom Carriage House suite, feels like a home away from home with a full kitchen, leather sofa and chairs, fireplace, spacious bathroom with a soaking tub and walk-in shower, and numerous windows overlooking the bay.

Seasonally inspired farm-to-table dinners designed by the manor’s chef feature ingredients sourced from area farms and suppliers, as well as Great Oak’s garden. Check the schedule for upcoming culinary event weekends. Previous themes have included “Love and Chocolate” and “An Appalachian Food Experience.”

Rates begin at $369 per night and include a gourmet breakfast, plus coffee, tea, sodas and snacks throughout the day. Read more about Chestertown on page 226.

Great Oak Manor, 10568 Cliff Road, Chestertown, Maryland, 410-778-5943, greatoakmanor.com

Photo credit: Courtesy Ash

Cozy up in a canopy bed

Opening in May in Richmond’s Fan District, home to Virginia Commonwealth University, Shenandoah Mansions is boutique hotelier Ash’s fifth creation (its fourth, the Ulysses hotel in Baltimore, opened in 2022). The elegant six-story brick hotel was once a luxury apartment building financed by suffragist and entrepreneur Ellen Kidd, who made her fortune in the pickle business.

Decor throughout the 73-room hotel includes hand-painted lamps with motifs inspired by early American folk art, vintage textile upholstery and bathrooms done up in Delft tile. Several high-ceilinged guest rooms and suites feature a mahogany four-poster canopy bed with textured-cotton drapes. Some also have a writing desk.

- Advertisement -

Take a bath with a view in the elegant Serpentine Suite, which offers a freestanding cast-iron tub, large bay windows overlooking Monument Avenue, restored hardwood floors and a private living room with a wet bar.

Richmond’s Firehouse Theatre, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Virginia Museum of History & Culture and a handful of parks are all a five- to 20-minute stroll away. Pop into the hotel’s Phone Inn, an intimate cocktail bar serving drinks such as the Star Daughter (named for Shenandoah Valley starry nights), a refined take on an espresso martini featuring Richmond’s Cirrus Vodka and a homemade espresso liqueur made from Blanchard’s Beartrap espresso beans.

If you’re partial to living like a local, visit Common House, a social club for coworking, coffee, events and music, or exercise at the nearby Gold’s Gym—passes for both are complimentary. Use of a cruiser bicycle is, too. Catch a concert downtown at the new Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront. The outdoor venue’s star-studded summer lineup includes Boyz II Men, Dave Matthews Band and Alison Krauss & Union Station. Rates begin at $239. Dogs are welcome for a $75 fee.

Shenandoah Mansions, 501 N. Allen Ave., Richmond, Virginia, 804-381-0099, ash.world/hotels/shenandoah-mansions

This appears in the May/June 2025 issue of Bethesda Magazine.