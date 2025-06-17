Potomac man pleads guilty for involvement in $550 million bribery scheme

A Potomac man has pleaded guilty for taking part in a complex $550 million bribery scheme involving federal contracts alongside two other men. Walter Barnes, owner of PM Consulting Group, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery and securities fraud. [The Baltimore Sun]



Silver Spring man shot and killed on Interstate 70

A Silver Spring man was shot and killed Saturday on Interstate 70 near Mount Airy. Eduardo Alexander Alvarado Urrea, 20, was hit by gunfire from another vehicle. [The Frederick News-Post]

Metro to expand red line service

Metro will expand its service on the red line starting June 22, offering more frequent trains during peak hours and staying open until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. [Montgomery Community Media]



Today’s weather



Scattered rain before 2 p.m., then scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.

- Advertisement -

In case you missed it:

County Councilmembers to introduce proposed exemption to upcoming gas-powered leaf blower ban

‘A huge difference’: MoCo fire department launches 10-minute CPR training campaign to boost survival

Song Dog Farm Distillery, tasting room to open in Boyds late summer