Public Safety & Justice

Flood watch issued for Montgomery County 

Scattered thunderstorms likely Tuesday

By Ashlyn Campbell
June 17, 2025 1:13 p.m.
Photo credit: Getty Images

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood watch for Montgomery County beginning Tuesday evening due to excessive rainfall from expected scattered thunderstorms.  

According to the alert, the flood watch will begin at 5 p.m. and extend into the night. Rain and scattered thunderstorms are likely Tuesday afternoon and evening, according to the NWS, with some thunderstorms having the potential to produce 1 to 2 inches of rain per hour. The storms have the possibility of producing between 3 to 5 inches of precipitation.  

According to the Weather Channel, thunderstorms are possible after 6 p.m. 

Heavy rain in a short period of time can cause rapid rises in creeks and streams and flash flooding in urban areas, the NWS said. A flood watch is issued when “conditions are favorable for flooding” or flooding is possible, according to the weather service. 

The alert also was issued for Frederick and Prince George’s counties; Washington, D.C.; and Arlington, Alexandria and Falls Church in Virginia.  

