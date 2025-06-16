Crime rate dropping in county, region, COG says

A new regional dashboard unveiled by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments last week shows the crime rate in Montgomery County and in the region is declining. The dashboard is expected to help local officials better understand crime trends. [MyMCMedia]

New Bethesda firm aims to help smaller-scale entrepreneurs

A former Wall Street investment adviser has launched a Bethesda financial advisory firm, Titan Capital Strategies, to help smaller-scale entrepreneurs figure out how to grow their businesses. [Washington Business Journal]

Downtown Silver Spring hotel closes

Hotel Silver Spring, which previously was a DoubleTree by Hilton, on Colesville Road in downtown Silver Spring closed for good on May 29. [Source of the Spring]

Today’s weather: Cloudy, with a high near 72

- Advertisement -

In case you missed it:

Thousands attend ‘No Kings’ protests around MoCo

MCPS investigating possible federal student privacy violations at Montgomery Blair High

Planning Board approves revised University Boulevard Corridor Plan