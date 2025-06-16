Bethesda middle school closed due to downed tree  

Westland Middle School is closed Monday after a tree fell on the Bethesda building, causing damage that impacted classrooms, according to a Sunday statement from Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS).

“Due to weekend weather involving rain and wind, a tree has fallen, causing structural damage affecting classrooms in the rear of the building,” the statement said about the school at 5511 Massachusetts Avenue. “The impact in these areas, unfortunately, does not allow for the safe operation of the school for students.”

Monday and Tuesday are scheduled to be the last day of the school year and are both early release days for students.

MCPS said facilities and maintenance staff have been working since Sunday to assess the damage, but removing the tree requires a large crane, prohibiting “safe occupancy for the building for students and a number of staff,” the statement said. Removing the tree will require the closure of 18 classrooms.

“We know this means disruptions and inconvenience for students, staff and families, and we are very sorry for that,” the statement said. “However, the building will not be ready for safe operations on Monday.”

According to Weather Underground, between Friday and Sunday, Bethesda received more than 1 inch of rain in total and daily winds of about 15 mph.

The Sunday statement said the school will provide an update for parents concerning Tuesday operations in Westland Middle.