County Councilmembers to introduce proposed exemption to upcoming gas-powered leaf blower ban

Thirteen pieces of legislation are expected to be introduced when the Montgomery County Council meets Tuesday, ranging from a bill proposing an exemption to the county’s upcoming gas-powered leaf blower ban to requirements for union contracts for hotels and conference centers receiving county funding.

The council will also hear from the public on a proposed zoning change that would prohibit licensed cannabis dispensaries within 100 feet of residential buildings and lots zoned for residential use.

The council will meet at 9 a.m. in the Stella Werner Council Office Building in Rockville for its regular weekly business meeting. Here’s what to expect:

Gas-powered leaf blower ban exemption

Councilmember Gabe Albornoz (D-At-large) will introduce a bill that would provide an exemption to the county’s upcoming ban on gas-powered leaf blowers.

The council passed legislation in 2023 banning the use and sale of gas-powered leaf blowers. A ban on sales took effect July 1, 2024, and a ban on use of the equipment will go into effect July 1. The 2023 legislation is considered a noise ordinance and an environmental protection measure. Albornoz was the sole councilmember to vote against the bill.

Those who violate the ban will be fined $500 for a first offense, and $750 for repeat offenses. Councilmembers have said the county will initially focus mostly on education about the ban instead of issuing fines to offenders during the months after the ban takes effect.

Albornoz’s bill would provide an exemption to the ban to allow landscape professionals to use gas-powered leaf blower equipment during certain months of the year. The goal of the exemption, according to the legislative staff report, is to allow qualifying professional landscapers more time to use gas-powered leaf blowers due to the limitations and expense of battery-powered leaf blowers.

The 2023 bill was controversial, with years of debate and legislative changes made by councilmembers before its eventual passage. While environmental advocates and residents concerned about neighborhood noise praised the move, some farmers and professional landscapers voiced concerns that the ban would complicate their work.

The exemption proposed by Albornoz would exclusively apply to qualifying professional landscaping companies for use of gas-powered leaf blowers between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, limiting use to weekdays between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. The legislation would have a sunset date in 2028.

The bill has co-sponsoring support from councilmembers Marilyn Balcombe (D-Dist. 2), Sidney Katz (D-Dist. 3) and Dawn Luedtke (D-Dist. 7).

Public hearing on cannabis dispensary zoning

The council will hear from community members during a 1:30 p.m. public hearing about a proposed zoning change that would prohibit licensed cannabis dispensaries within 100 feet of residential buildings and lots zoned for residential use.

The zoning text amendment (ZTA), sponsored by Albornoz and Katz with co-sponsoring support from council President Kate Stewart (D-Dist. 4), is enabled by legislation passed by the Maryland General Assembly earlier this year that created regulations and standards for cannabis retailers in the state. Gov. Wes Moore (D) signed the bill into law April 22.

Marijuana was legalized for recreational use and sale in Maryland in 2023. During the 2025 General Assembly session that ended April 7, lawmakers approved several changes at the request of the Maryland Cannabis Commission. These included prohibiting dispensaries from being located within 500 square feet of so-called “sensitive areas,” which include child care spaces and faith-based congregations.

One aspect of the new state law allows local governments to establish zoning boundaries between residential buildings and dispensaries.

Albornoz said the issue was brought to his attention after town officials and residents in Kensington complained about the planned opening of a marijuana dispensary on University Boulevard. An online petition opposing the dispensary has garnered more than 450 signatures.

Proposed labor agreement requirements for county-funded hotels and conference centers

A bill sponsored by Stewart, Katz and councilmember Natali Fani-González (D-Dist. 6) would require any hotel or conference center supported by county funding to enter into labor peace agreements with employee unions and other labor organizations in order to receive the county’s financial backing.



“This agreement aims to help prevent strikes, lockouts or labor disputes that could disrupt operations,” Stewart said during a virtual media briefing Monday. “While the Trump administration is ignoring federal labor laws and eviscerating workers rights, it’s more important now than ever before that we memorialize workers rights and establish fair contracts for corporate partners at the local level.”



This legislation comes after members of the county’s General Assembly delegation recently announced they are joining a boycott of the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center in support of union workers. The conference center, which was built in 2004, was developed using money from the county government, but is run by Marriott.

However, this legislation if approved would not directly or immediately apply to the North Bethesda facility. According to Stewart, the county recently entered into a 10-year contract with the Marriott and conference center regarding its use. That contract ends Dec. 31, 2034. However, if the legislation passes, it would impact future contract renewals with the existing county hotel and conference center partner.

“This legislation would not necessarily impact that contract, unless it was renegotiated, but this would be looking forward prospectively at other projects, hotel and conference centers, in which the county would have an economic interest,” Stewart said.



Day care and child care property tax credit expansion

Stewart will introduce a proposal to increase eligibility for the county’s existing day care and child care property tax credit and increase its amount.

“Montgomery County is facing a child care crisis, which reflects a broader statewide trend. Maryland has lost 15.5% of licensed providers and over 1,000 home-based providers in recent years,” Stewart said Tuesday. “This decline has reduced child care options for families, increased wait lists and put added strain on working parents in Montgomery County.”

In 1988, the county passed into law a property tax credit for improvements to real property used by day care providers to provide care for children. According to Stewart, the legislation hasn’t been updated since it was introduced.

The current available tax credit is $3,000. Stewart’s bill would increase that amount to up to $10,000 and expand eligibility to child care homes and centers that serve as many as nine to 12 children at a time.

The legislation is co-sponsored by council Vice President Will Jawando (D-At-large) and councilmembers Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1), Evan Glass (D-At-large), Laurie-Anne Sayles (D-At-large), Albornoz and Katz.