Police investigate homicide in Rockville

Montgomery County police are investigating a homicide Saturday morning that occurred in Rockville, according to a department statement.

Officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews responded shortly before 8 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Blandford Street, according to radio transmissions.

Shortly after 9 a.m., police reported on social media that officers were investigating a homicide at the location and that the scene was secure. No further information was provided.

The location is in a neighborhood near Richard Montgomery High School.

The incident is the second to occur in that area this week and the third reported shooting in Rockville since Wednesday.

On Wednesday night, a 17-year-old was charged with attempted murder and other charges after a shooting in the 600 block of Blandford Street that left a man in critical condition, according to police. The suspect in that incident used a privately made firearm commonly known as a ghost gun, according to police.

Following Wednesday night’s shooting, two 18-year-olds were arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with a Thursday evening shooting in the 200 block of North Washington Street in downtown Rockville, according to police. The incident also involved the use of ghost guns.

Wednesday night’s shooting occurred in the Rockville Town Center area and was near an Exxon gas station and the new Trader Joe’s grocery store that opened Thursday afternoon at 225 N. Washington St.

