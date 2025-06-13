Two 60-year-old men arrested for armed bank robberies 

Two men in their sixties were arrested and charged in connection with three armed robberies in Kensington, after allegedly demanding money from bank employees at gunpoint in February and March. Police said the pair are also connected to investigations in other jurisdictions. [Fox 5 DC]

Montgomery County receives $250K for transit-focused development

The Maryland transportation development awarded Montgomery County, Anne Arundel County and Baltimore City a total of $1.25 million in grants to support development focused on transit. Montgomery County received $250,000 for the preliminary design and community engagement for investments into the North Bethesda Metro Station. [Baltimore Fishbowl]

Black owned businesses showcased in Rockville

In the second year of a Black owned business expo, Montgomery County businesses owned by Black residents were showcased on Tuesday. Businesses included a children’s activities studio, a bakery and a personal trainer. [Montgomery County Media]

Today’s weather: Rainy with a high of about 90 degrees

In case you missed it:

Hundreds of Montgomery Blair High students walk out to protest classmate’s deportation, ICE actions

‘No Kings’ protests to be held Saturday throughout MoCo

Former Silver Spring resident, NIH omega-3 researcher named to CDC vaccine committee