Man stabbed at Aldi grocery store in White Oak

A man is in custody after a stabbing Friday night at an Aldi grocery store in White Oak that left another man with non-life-threatening injuries, Montgomery County police said in a statement.

Officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews responded at about 8:30 a.m. to the Aldi at 12012 Cherry Hill Road for the report of a stabbing, according to police. The store is in the Orchard Center shopping center and near to Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center.

Responding officers found a man “suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen,” the statement said. The man was transported to an area hospital.

Officers located and took a suspect into custody after a brief search, police said.

An investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available, according to the statement.