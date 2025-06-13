Become a Member
Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

Man stabbed at Aldi grocery store in White Oak

Suspect in custody after Friday night incident, police say

By Staff
June 13, 2025 11:30 p.m.

A man is in custody after a stabbing Friday night at an Aldi grocery store in White Oak that left another man with non-life-threatening injuries, Montgomery County police said in a statement.

Officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews responded at about 8:30 a.m. to the Aldi at 12012 Cherry Hill Road for the report of a stabbing, according to police. The store is in the Orchard Center shopping center and near to Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center.

Responding officers found a man “suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen,” the statement said. The man was transported to an area hospital.

Officers located and took a suspect into custody after a brief search, police said.

- Advertisement -

An investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available, according to the statement.

Like staying in the know? Get the latest local headlines, delivered right to your inbox.

Digital Partners

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Become a Member
Subscribe to the Magazine
Advertise

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Today Media

Get the latest local news, delivered right to your inbox.

Close the CTA

Enjoying what you're reading?

Enter our essay contest

Close the CTA