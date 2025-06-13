First responders pull two people out of Potomac River

First responders pulled two people from the Potomac River Friday afternoon, according to radio transmissions.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews (MCFRS) were dispatched shortly after 4 p.m. for a report of a “child caught in the rapids” and then a report of a second person in the water, according to social media posts from MCFRS spokesperson David Pazos and radio transmissions.

Both people were pulled from the river within minutes of the initial reports and taken by boat to the boat launch at Angler’s Inn, according to radio transmissions.