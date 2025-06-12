17-year-old faces attempted murder charge in connection with Rockville shooting

A 17-year-old is facing attempted murder and other charges after a Wednesday night shooting in Rockville that left a man in critical condition, according to a news release from Rockville City police.

The teen, who lives in Lanham, was taken into custody Wednesday night and has been charged as an adult with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, armed robbery, reckless endangerment and various firearms charges, according to police. Bethesda Today does not identify juveniles charged with crimes.

At around 11:15 p.m., Rockville City police, members of the Montgomery County police and sheriff’s departments and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews responded to the 600 block of Blandford Street for reports of a shooting, according to a news release. First responders located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and he was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Through an investigation, police identified the teen as the lone suspect and the teen was taken into custody shortly after the incident, according to the release. No details about how the teen was identified or where they were taken into custody were provided. Rockville detectives also recovered a privately made firearm, more commonly known as a “ghost gun,” and other evidence related to the incident.

The teen is being held and awaiting a bond hearing, according to the news release. Attorney and hearing information for the teen were not available in Maryland court records Thursday morning.

A criminal investigation is ongoing and police encourage anyone with information to contact Cpl. Nicholas Roy at nroy@rockvillemd.gov or at 240-314-8947. Those providing information may choose to remain anonymous, according to the release.