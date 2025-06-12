Power outage forces new Rockville Trader Joe’s to cancel Thursday grand opening

Rockville’s newest Trader Joe’s grocery store was forced to cancel its grand opening Thursday morning and close for the day after a power outage occurred before a ribbon-cutting ceremony, according to Trader Joe’s spokesperson Nakia Rohde.

The ceremony and a grand opening celebration were scheduled just before the store at 225 N. Washington St. in Rockville Town Square was set to open at 9 a.m. The celebration was cancelled due to the closure, according to Rohde.

Rohde said a new opening plan is in the works and updates can be found on the store’s website.

“We hope to open as soon as possible,” she said.

The grand opening for Rockville’s newest Trader Joe’s was scheduled for Thursday, June 12. Photo credit: Amy Orndorff

Thursday’s grand opening plans included the celebration, grocery bag giveaway and food samples, according to a Trader Joe’s press release.

The California-based grocery chain is taking over the former location of Dawson’s Market, which closed in June 2024. The 9,800-square-foot store will be the third Trader Joe’s in the Rockville area and the sixth in Montgomery County.

The chain has a cult-like following because of its seasonal snacks and assortment of frozen meals from cuisines around the world, such as its Mandarin Orange Chicken, Cauliflower Gnocchi, Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings and Kimbap rolls.

According to the release, Trader Joe’s aimed to have a neighborhood-centered approach at the Town Square store and transferred employees from neighboring Trader Joe’s stores on top of hiring 30 crew members.

In addition, the Rockville location will participate in the company’s Neighborhood Shares Program, an initiative in which the store will donate 100% of unsold products that are fit for consumption to nonprofit and community-based organizations, the release said.

Following the rescheduling of its grand opening, the Town Square store is expected to be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.