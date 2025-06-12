Police investigate shooting Thursday night in downtown Rockville

Rockville City police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot multiple times in downtown Rockville Thursday evening, the department said in a statement. Two suspects are in custody.

Police responded shortly after 6 p.m. to the 200 block of North Washington Street for the report of a shooting, according to the statement. Responding officers found the man at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

N. Washington St. Shooting Update: An adult male victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and is in stable condition at an area hospital. RCPD has two suspects in custody. Investigation continues. https://t.co/BaNIPoLkgT pic.twitter.com/1imsmC6EXw — Rockville City Police Department (@RockvilleCityPD) June 12, 2025

The incident occurred in the Rockville Town Center area and is near an Exxon gas station and the new Trader Joe’s grocery store that opened Thursday afternoon at 225 N. Washington St.

The injured man was transported to a local hospital by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews and is reported to be in stable condition, police said.

North Washington Street between Dawson and Beall avenues is closed to traffic as police investigate, Montgomery County Police said in a social media post Thursday evening.

It is unclear how long the closure will last. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and expect delays, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact detectives at Detectives@RockvilleMD.Gov or 240-314-8900. Tipsters may choose to remain anonymous.

This is the second reported shooting in Rockville in 24 hours. A 17-year-old is facing attempted murder and other charges after a Wednesday night shooting in Rockville that left a man in critical condition, according to police.

This is a developing story.