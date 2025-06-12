‘No Kings’ protests to be held Saturday throughout MoCo

A dozen “No Kings” protests to push back against the actions of President Donald Trump are scheduled to be held Saturday in Montgomery County, including in demonstrations in Bethesda, Rockville and Silver Spring, according to organizers.

“We don’t have kings in America. I think a lot of people’s signs will say, ‘We have not had a king since 1776,’ ” North Potomac resident Lisa Fuller, co-founder of Indivisible MoCo WoMen, told Bethesda Today on Wednesday. “We want to send a clear message that we don’t agree with [Trump].”

The “No Kings Protest” movement is “a nonpartisan, citizen-led action designed to visually reject authoritarianism and celebrate the democratic values our flag represents,” media liaison Tim Tinker said Tuesday in a statement.

More than 1,800 “No Kings” protests are planned across the country, and many partners, including Indivisible, a progressive, grassroots movement with volunteers across the country, are involved in organizing the events. A couple of the movement’s local chapters, Indivisible MoCo WoMen and Indivisible Montgomery, have organized protests that are planned in the county.

One of the hallmark features of the upcoming protests is that there will not be scheduled speeches or staging — just people holding signs and flags to spread their message, Tinker said.

The protests will take place on the same day as a military festival to be held on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., and followed at 6:30 p.m. by Trump’s parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, which also falls on the president’s 79th birthday. There won’t be “No Kings Day” protests in the District due to fears that the Trump administration would take retaliatory actions, such as sending in the National Guard, according to Fuller.

Twelve protests are expected to be held throughout the county, including the “No Kings On the Pike” rally, in which more than 1,300 protesters are expected to line the sidewalk on one side of Rockville Pike, Fuller said.

The exact locations are not publicly posted for many of the protests, but anyone interested can register online to receive specific location and logistical details, according to the No Kings website.

Silver Spring resident Dee Clarkin, executive director of Indivisible Montgomery and one of the organizers of the downtown Bethesda protest, said it’s important all of the protests are held the same day as Trump’s parade.

“He is teeing up this military parade that’s going to cost something like $45 million in taxpayer dollars, including $16 million to fix the damage afterwards,” Clarkin said. “He has gone too far.”

Fuller said she and others felt a duty to organize a Rockville protest because “we’re just 30 minutes from D.C.” and “we would be remiss if we didn’t do something.”

Police taking steps to ensure safety

Rockville City police Lt. Dan Romeril told Bethesda Today on Wednesday the department is aware of the planned Rockville Pike protest and has communicated with event organizers to “ensure a safe environment that respects the right to peaceful protest while minimizing disruptions to the surrounding community.”

Romeril added that Rockville City police have coordinated with Montgomery County police to create a comprehensive plan, which will include having sufficient officers in place during the event.

“We have resources ready and available for this weekend, and we’re working with other local law enforcement partners to make sure everyone has the ability to exercise their First Amendment rights,” county police spokesperson Shiera Goff told Bethesda Today on Thursday.

Clarkin said about 600 people are expected to attend the Bethesda protest and emphasized the event would be “very peaceful.” She said protesters plan to wave to draw the attention of those in passing cars to spread their anti-Trump message.

“He’s defying the courts. He has deported American citizens. He has basically disappeared people off the streets in violation of the Constitution, [even though] we know that all residents on American soil have due process rights,” Clarkin said. “We need to make a public statement that this is not acceptable.”

Here are the locations and details for the local protests:

Bethesda: Noon to 2 p.m., public sidewalk in front of Fox 5 headquarters, 7272 Wisconsin Ave.;

Chevy Chase: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Connecticut Avenue and East-West Highway;

Chevy Chase Kids Event in Elm Street Urban Park: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4600 Elm St.;

Clarksburg: 1:45 to 3 p.m., Clarksburg Premium Outlets, 22705 Clarksburg Road;

Gaithersburg: Noon to 2 p.m., Montgomery Village and North Frederick avenues;

Garrett Park: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Strathmore Avenue;

Leisure World, Silver Spring: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 3701 Rossmoor Blvd.;

Muddy Branch Overpass, Gaithersburg: 1:45 to 3 p.m., 395 Muddy Branch Road;

On The Pike: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Rockville Pike (MD-355);

Silver Spring Beltway Overpass: 10 a.m. to noon, Seminary Road Beltway (I-495) Overpass;

Silver Spring/Wheaton: 1 to 3 p.m., Georgia Avenue and Plyers Mill Road; and