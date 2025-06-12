MoCo council reappoints Inspector General Megan Limarzi

The Montgomery County Council voted unanimously Tuesday to reappoint Megan Davey Limarzi as the county’s inspector general. Limarzi, the fourth inspector general and the first woman to hold the position, has served in the role since September 2019. [Montgomery Community Media]

Longtime Silver Spring restaurant asks for support amid Purple Line construction

Mandalay Restaurant, a longtime eatery in downtown Silver Spring serving up Burmese cuisine, is calling on the community for support as the restaurant suffers from Purple Line construction steps from its front doors. [WUSA9]

County police tout new, giant safety cushions

Montgomery County police have acquired a new tool, Air Safety Cushions, that aims to save the lives of people jumping or falling from a high point. Police Chief Marc Yamada said at a press conference Tuesday that the county has seen an increase in cases of people threatening to jump, or people jumping from high locations, over the past year and a half. [DC News Now]

Today’s weather:

Sunny with a high near 92 degrees.

- Advertisement -

In case you missed it:

Friedson enters county executive race

County school board gives final approval for $3.6B MCPS operating budget

MoCo police still struggling with recruitment, understaffing, chief says