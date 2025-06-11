Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

Security robot to get tryout in MoCo parking garage

Plus: Local bear spotted, captured in Virginia; Wheaton summer concert series begins this weekend 

By Julie Rasicot
June 11, 2025 9:02 a.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

Montgomery County is planning to employ robot technology to enhance security coverage in a public parking garage in downtown Silver Spring: A $100,000 robot with 360-degree cameras is being programmed to help patrol the Town Square Garage off Ellsworth Avenue, according to officials.  [Fox5News]

Black bear, previously seen in Bethesda, caught in Northern Virginia 

The black bear that has been spotted throughout Maryland in the last month, including in Bethesda, was spotted in Herndon, Virginia. Authorities were able to identify it as the same bear thanks to a tracking collar, and it was tranquilized and relocated to a rural area.  [Washington Post

Wheaton summer concert series will begin this Friday 

Starting this Friday, Wheaton will be hosting free concerts by local music artists at Marian Fryer Town Plaza on the second and fourth Fridays in June through August. [Montgomery Community Media

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high of 86

Face of the Week

From Bethesda Magazine: How Tally Ho Restaurant keeps hungry customers coming  

