Security robot to get tryout in MoCo parking garage

Montgomery County is planning to employ robot technology to enhance security coverage in a public parking garage in downtown Silver Spring: A $100,000 robot with 360-degree cameras is being programmed to help patrol the Town Square Garage off Ellsworth Avenue, according to officials. [Fox5News]

Black bear, previously seen in Bethesda, caught in Northern Virginia

The black bear that has been spotted throughout Maryland in the last month, including in Bethesda, was spotted in Herndon, Virginia. Authorities were able to identify it as the same bear thanks to a tracking collar, and it was tranquilized and relocated to a rural area. [Washington Post]

Wheaton summer concert series will begin this Friday

Starting this Friday, Wheaton will be hosting free concerts by local music artists at Marian Fryer Town Plaza on the second and fourth Fridays in June through August. [Montgomery Community Media]

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high of 86

