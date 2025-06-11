Friedson enters county executive race

Ending months of speculation, Montgomery County Councilmember Andrew Friedson (D-Dist. 1) of Bethesda announced Wednesday he is running for county executive in the 2026 general election.

“As someone who was born and raised here, I know the enormous promise of Montgomery County — but our economy is unacceptably stagnant, housing prices are out of control, and families are getting priced out,” Friedson said in a press release Wednesday announcing his candidacy. “We can once again make Montgomery County a place that leads the region in economic growth, provides our students with a world-class education, and is accessible and welcoming to all.”

Friedson is running to replace County Executive Marc Elrich (D), who is facing his final two years in office after voters passed a term-limit referendum in November that amends the county charter to restrict the county executive to serving two terms. Elrich is serving the second year of his second four-year term, which will end in 2026.

The shake-up caused by the referendum’s passage has led some councilmembers to enter the county executive race, opening their seats. Friedson will face fellow councilmembers Evan Glass (D-At-large), who announced his candidacy March 12 in an exclusive interview with Bethesda Today, and Will Jawando (D-At-large), who officially announced his run at a May 21 event. Silver Spring resident and registered medical assistant Celeste Iroha (D) also filed to run for the seat in March.

Elrich publicly endorsed Jawando at the May 21 event.



Friedson has raised more than $1 million, but for months would neither confirm nor deny his intention to run. In March, he told Bethesda Today that he is focused on his work as a councilmember and that there will be “plenty of time” for politics later.



Friedson has served on the council since he was elected in 2018, and was the council’s president in 2024. He chairs the council’s Planning, Housing, & Parks Committee and serves on the Government Operations & Fiscal Policy Committee.

This is a developing story and will be updated.