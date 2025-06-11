Police charge man in December fatal stabbing in downtown Silver Spring

A man connected to a December 2024 fatal stabbing in downtown Silver Spring is facing a first-degree murder charge, Montgomery County police said Wednesday in a press release.

Bulfrano Martinez-Maldonado, 38, was charged Tuesday by county police in connection with the Dec. 16 stabbing death of Mynor Rene Lara Salguero, 49, police said in the release. It is unclear where the men lived.

Martinez-Maldonado is being held in a detention center in Arizona and awaiting extradition to the county. He was sent by the federal government to be held in Arizona, police spokesperson Shiera Goff told Bethesda Today in an email Wednesday.

Attorney information and digital court records for Martinez-Maldonado were not immediately available Wednesday afternoon via Maryland’s digital court record database.

- Advertisement -

On the day of the stabbing, county police officers responded at 3:30 a.m. to the 8000 block of Blair Mill Road for the report of a person down, according to the release and Goff. Responding officers found Lara Salguero suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The stabbing occurred on a street off Georgia Avenue near the Washington, D.C., border and behind the Veridian Apartments.

Lara Salguero’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, which ruled his death a homicide.

As county detectives investigated the stabbing, they determined Martinez-Maldonado was with Lara Salguero “shortly before his death,” the release said. The men were acquaintances, according to Goff.

In January, Martinez-Maldonado was arrested in Washington, D.C., on an outstanding warrant, police said. After his arrest, a DNA sample was taken from him.

Details about that arrest are unclear. Court records were not immediately available via the District’s digital court record database.

The Montgomery County Crime Laboratory analyzed the DNA collected from Martinez-Maldonado and determined it was connected to Lara Salguero’s death, the release said.

On Tuesday, county detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Martinez-Maldonado with first-degree murder, according to the release.