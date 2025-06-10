Become a Member
Government & Politics

NIH employees issue ‘Bethesda Declaration’ criticizing Trump’s cuts

Plus: Richard Montgomery High student to study in South Korea on state department scholarship; Gelato company with Potomac roots plans expansion

By Staff
June 10, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: June 10, 2025 7:38 a.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

Employees at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda have issued a declaration criticizing President Donald Trump for cuts to the federal workforce. More than 340 scientists across the agency signed the document, which says in part, “We dissent.” [The Associated Press]

Richard Montgomery High student to study in South Korea on state department scholarship

Katherine Xue, a junior at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, will study in South Korea for six weeks this summer through a scholarship awarded by the U.S. Department of State. Xue will study language and go on cultural excursions through the National Security Language Initiative for Youth. [Montgomery Community Media]

Gelato company with Potomac roots plans expansion

While Pitango Gelato closed its Bethesda location last year, it still has its sights set on expansion. The company, created by Noah Dan of Potomac, is looking to expand its franchise while sticking to its Maryland-made roots. [Washington Business Journal]

Today’s weather:

Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 82 

