Motorcyclist, two others injured Tuesday in Silver Spring collision

A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and two others in a car also were injured Tuesday morning during a collision on Veirs Mill Road in Silver Spring, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) officials said on social media.

The collision has closed eastbound Veirs Mill Road between Pendleton Drive and Claridge Road, county police said in a social media post.

.@mcfrs was dispatched today(802am) to Viers Mill Rd/Newport Mill Rd(Silver Spring) for a collision involving a motorcyclist. 3 injured-Motorcyclist transported with life threatening injuries to trauma hospital. 2 with NLT injuries trans to area hospital. MCPD diverting traffic. pic.twitter.com/X4lXRKi8Ix — Pazos@mcfrsPIO (@DavidPazos15) June 10, 2025

Police are diverting traffic, and it is unclear how long the closure may last, according to MCFRS Assistant Chief David Pazos.

Drivers should expect significant delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.

- Advertisement -

First-responders were dispatched just after 8 a.m. to the intersection of Veirs Mill and Newport Mill roads for a collision involving a motorcyclist, Pazos said Tuesday morning in a social media post.

MCFRS crews evaluated three patients, including the motorcyclist and two people who were in the car involved in the collision, MCFRS chief spokesperson Pete Piringer said Tuesday morning on social media.

The motorcyclist was transported to a trauma hospital with life-threatening injuries, Pazos said. The two car occupants were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.