Wheaton affordable housing, arts and cultural center development gets green light

Plans for a Wheaton affordable housing development that will be home to a new county-owned arts and cultural center are moving forward after Thursday’s approval by the Montgomery County Planning Board.

Silver Spring-based developers Montgomery Housing Partnership (MHP) and the county are collaborating on the project. Montgomery Housing Partnership is a nonprofit real estate developer focused on providing and preserving affordable housing in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties and Washington, D.C.

The board voted unanimously, four to zero, to approve the site and preliminary plans for the project, which has been dubbed MHP Amherst. Planning Board Chair Artie Harris was previously vice president of real estate at MHP and recused himself from reviewing and voting on the plans Thursday. He said he had an advisory role with the project during his time at MHP.

The plans propose the construction of two multifamily buildings, one of which will house the cultural and arts center, on an undeveloped parcel at 11507 Georgia Avenue next to the AVA Wheaton apartments. In total, the project would include 39 townhomes and 272 apartments, with 25%, or 68, designated as moderately priced dwelling units (MPDU), according to planning documents. The plans also propose the demolition and redevelopment of an existing MHP-owned garden-style apartment complex along Elkin Street called Amherst Square Apartments.

The future arts and cultural center is expected to host theater and musical performances, visual arts classes, gallery exhibits and community events. The proposed center will house two performance spaces, classrooms, a gallery, back-of-house support space and administrative offices, according to the county’s project webpage.

The proposed location of the development is less than half a mile from the Wheaton Library and Recreation Center on Georgia Avenue and roughly half a mile from the Wheaton Metro station.

John Poyer, MHP director of real estate, told Bethesda Today after Thursday’s board meeting that the project will provide much-needed affordable housing in the Wheaton area.

“We are in an affordable housing crisis right now. There is simply not enough affordable housing for people in the immediate area,” Poyer said.

He noted that nearly 2 miles away from the Amherst project is a recently completed 189-unit affordable housing project by MHP, the Residences of Forest Glen, that has drawn a lot of interest.

“We had 1,000 expressions of interest before we [started the project] and have now received … I think, 470 applications,” Poyer said. “We just delivered this project a month ago. This really speaks to just how important this kind of housing is to people and how needed it is.”

During the public hearing portion of Thursday’s board meeting, former state Del. Alfred Carr, who represented the county’s District 18 from late 2007 to 2023, was the sole person to speak about the project with the board. Carr advocated for the developers to put utilities underground around the property. However, board members opposed Carr’s push, saying that doing so can add millions of dollars to a project’s cost and should be done in a more “holistic” manner rather than “piecemeal.”

“We know the desire to [go] underground,” Vice Chair Mitra Pedoeem said. “But [it is] costly and also it has to be done as a holistic approach for each area because it just increases the cost, maybe to double, if one developer has to do it in their own area and then not to the other sections.”

She said she agreed it was a good idea and that the board asked the developer “to do it but it’s just not financially possible. We have to [do what is best] for our people, for the residents. This is a fantastic project and we want to get it done.”

Affordable housing

MHP Amherst has been in the works on the county level since 2018. In 2023, the Elrich administration allocated about $40.3 million in the capital budget for the development.

With a plan to designate 25% of the development’s multifamily units as moderately priced, the project will provide double the county’s 12.5% MPDU minimum for new developments. According to the county Department of Housing and Community Affairs, MPDU units are available for “renters and first-time home buyers with incomes up to 70 percent of the Washington Metro Area Median Income, which is approximately $79,500 for a family of two or $99,500 for a family of four.”

Rents for the project’s other residential units are planned to be set at a “range of affordability, with many of the units at income levels substantially below those required by the MPDU program,” planning documents state. In addition, the project will be financed through Maryland tax credits, which require at least 50% of the units to be available to households earning less than 60% of the area median income for at least 30 years.

Now that the plans are approved, Poyer said MHP will be working on finalizing financing for the project. He said the nonprofit plans to finance the project through equity investors and lenders, low-income housing tax credits and tax-exempt bond funds.

MHP also is seeking county approval for a building permit so construction can begin, according to Poyer.

Construction could begin as early as June 2026 and take from 24 to 30 months to complete, he said. If all goes according to the developers’ plans, the project could be completed by late 2028 or early 2029, Poyer said.

What comes next?

Construction is expected to occur in two phases, as outlined in planning documents. The first building to be constructed will face Georgia Avenue and contain the Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center on the ground floor. The rest of the building will house up to 173 residential units within seven stories, planning documents state.

The first phase also includes construction of a mixed-use L-shaped building adjacent to the first building that will have 99 residential units and up to 20,000 square feet of office space, planning documents state. MHP is planning to relocate its current Silver Spring office to the proposed space.

The second phase consists of the construction of up to 39 townhomes on the northeastern portion of the site along Elkin Street, planning documents state.

In addition, the project involves the creation of a new private road that will connect Georgia Avenue to Elkin Street and be the primary access to the property, and construction of a parking garage between the two mixed-use buildings.

Plans also call for a 3.3-acre park along Elkin Street. However, the timeline for the park construction is dependent on the demolition of the Amherst Square Apartments, planning documents state. The park’s completion is also dependent on the relocation of current Amherst Square tenants to the new complex, a landownership swap from MHP to Montgomery Parks as well as the development and design of the park, which is a public process.

County partnership

For years, county officials and community leaders had envisioned an arts and cultural center in the Wheaton community’s urban core and Thursday’s approval was the next step to move the project forward.

According to the project page on the county’s Department of General Services website, in 2018 the county retained arts facilities planners for the project to conduct an analysis for the space. In the years following, focus groups and community outreach was conducted and a final public town hall about the center was held in June 2024.

As county leaders sought a location for the project, some opponents argued that the center would be better placed in Wheaton’s central business district. However, county officials said the Georgia Avenue and Elkin Street site would provide a better opportunity for the county to partner with MHP on the affordable housing portion of the project.