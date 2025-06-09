Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

One injured in three-vehicle crash in Bethesda

Plus: State offers loan program for laid-off federal workers; Former Real Housewives of Potomac star returns

By Staff
June 9, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: June 8, 2025 7:53 p.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

A three-vehicle collision that occurred early Sunday on southbound I-270 left one person with traumatic injuries, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service. [DC News Now]

State offers loan program for laid-off federal workers

Local federal workers who have been laid off by the Trump administration can apply for a $700 interest-free loan through the state’s Federal Emergency Loan Program, created by a new Maryland law. [Maryland Matters]  

Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels returns

Monique Samuels, ex-wife of former NFL offensive tackle Chris Samuels, returns to the Real Housewives of Potomac for its 10th season, now in production. Samuels departed the reality show in 2020. [Fox5News]

Today’s weather: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 81

Tariffs, layoffs and DOGE: How MoCo food banks are impacted by federal policy changes

