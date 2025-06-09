Bicyclist, 85, dies after Silver Spring collision

An 85-year-old bicyclist died Saturday from injuries he suffered when he was struck by a car June 1 in Silver Spring, Montgomery County police said Monday in a statement.

According to police, Joel Allen Katz of Silver Spring was riding his bicycle in the 15000 block of Bramblewood Drive when he was hit by the driver of a blue 2015 Mercedes-Benz SUV who was backing out of a driveway.

Police and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews were dispatched to the scene at about 4 p.m., the statement said. Katz was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and died Saturday as a result of those injuries.

Police spokesperson Casandra Tressler told Bethesda Today the department’s public information office didn’t know whether the driver who allegedly struck Katz remained at the scene.

Police are investigating the collision and ask anyone with information to contact county detectives at 240-773-6620.

Tressler said the investigation could take eight to 12 weeks to complete. Once the investigation is completed, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office will decide whether to press charges against the driver, she said.