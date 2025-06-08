Become a Member
Tornado watch issued until 10 p.m. Sunday

Severe thunderstorms expected in area

By Julie Rasicot
June 8, 2025 5:39 p.m.
A tornado touched down in Poolesville in June 2024. Credit: Liz Calvey

Montgomery County and surrounding areas are under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service announced Sunday afternoon.

Scattered severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds and hail are expected to move through Montgomery and other counties including Prince George’s and Howard, the weather service said on its website.

A tornado watch is issued when it’s possible a tornado may occur, according to the weather service. A watch may be upgraded to a warning if a tornado is imminent.

