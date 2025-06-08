Tornado watch issued until 10 p.m. Sunday

Montgomery County and surrounding areas are under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service announced Sunday afternoon.

Scattered severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds and hail are expected to move through Montgomery and other counties including Prince George’s and Howard, the weather service said on its website.

A tornado watch is issued when it’s possible a tornado may occur, according to the weather service. A watch may be upgraded to a warning if a tornado is imminent.



A tornado watch has been issued for parts of District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia until 10 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/pbzew5gJ8u — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) June 8, 2025