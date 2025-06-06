Police arrest Silver Spring man, 23, for allegedly stabbing mother’s boyfriend

A Silver Spring man is being held without bond for allegedly stabbing his mother’s boyfriend at their White Oak home Wednesday, according to Montgomery County police and online court documents.

O’Shea Hunter, 23, was charged with first- and second-degree assault, resisting arrest and reckless endangerment, according to police. He is being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit in Rockville, police said.

On Thursday, Montgomery County District Court Judge Eric John Nee ordered Hunter to be held without bond, according to digital court records. Hunter will return to court for a preliminary hearing scheduled at 9:30 a.m. June 27.

Officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Station have arrested and charged 23-year-old O’Shea Hunter of Silver Spring with a stabbing that occurred on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, in the 1500 block of November Circle in White Oak.#MCPNews #MCPD pic.twitter.com/lkh9JzZUkH — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) June 6, 2025

A public defender representing Hunter did not immediately respond to Bethesda Today’s email request for comment Friday afternoon.

- Advertisement -

At approximately 4:22 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of November Circle in White Oak for the report of a stabbing, police said.

Before the stabbing, police said Hunter was involved in an argument with his mother’s boyfriend and “threatened” the boyfriend with a fork. When the boyfriend did not “comply,” police said Hunter allegedly stabbed him in the chest with a “multi-tool knife” and ran to a bedroom in the house.

Hunter then allegedly hit the boyfriend with an “expandable baton” and fled the home, according to police.

Responding officers spoke to the boyfriend, who gave a description of Hunter, police said. The boyfriend suffered a “laceration” to his chest but elected not to receive medical treatment.

The officers searched for Hunter and located him nearly 1 mile away in the 11300 block of Lockwood Drive near the White Oak shopping center. According to police, Hunter ran and jumped over a fence when he saw officers searching. Officers and a K-9 unit eventually surrounded the area and took Hunter into custody.