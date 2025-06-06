Gaithersburg Salvadoran festival cancelled due to deportation concerns 

The annual Salvadoreñisimo Festival in Gaithersburg, set to celebrate the people and culture of El Salvador in September, has been cancelled. The organizers said they didn’t want to expose the community to possible encounters with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). [NBC 4]

County government addresses mental health in workplace

Montgomery County has been addressing the issue of mental health with workplace wellness initiatives for up to 10,000 county government employees at 300 locations. Many county workers, including corrections officers and social service workers, face high-stress situations at work. [WTOP]

Rockville City police chief named

Jason West, who has been serving as interim Rockville City police chief for seven months, was named police chief effective Wednesday. West, a 25-year police veteran, replaces Chief Victor Brito, who resigned in October. [Montgomery County Media]

Today’s weather: Rainy with a high of 85 degrees

