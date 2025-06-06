Become a Member
Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

Gaithersburg Salvadoran festival cancelled due to deportation concerns 

Plus: County government addresses mental health in workplace; Rockville City police chief named

By Staff
June 6, 2025 7:33 a.m. | Updated: June 6, 2025 9:21 a.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

The annual Salvadoreñisimo Festival in Gaithersburg, set to celebrate the people and culture of El Salvador in September, has been cancelled. The organizers said they didn’t want to expose the community to possible encounters with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). [NBC 4

County government addresses mental health in workplace 

Montgomery County has been addressing the issue of mental health with workplace wellness initiatives for up to 10,000 county government employees at 300 locations. Many county workers, including corrections officers and social service workers, face high-stress situations at work. [WTOP

Rockville City police chief named 

Jason West, who has been serving as interim Rockville City police chief for seven months, was named police chief effective Wednesday. West, a 25-year police veteran, replaces Chief Victor Brito, who resigned in October. [Montgomery County Media

Today’s weather: Rainy with a high of 85 degrees 

- Advertisement -

In case you missed it: 

‘These resources aren’t just for you’: Fruits stolen, trees injured at Brookside Gardens 

MoCo Pride Center to open LGBTQ+ resource space in downtown Bethesda 

County school board to take final vote Tuesday on $3.65B operating budget   

Like staying in the know? Get the latest local headlines, delivered right to your inbox.

Digital Partners

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Become a Member
Subscribe to the Magazine
Advertise

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Today Media

Share your feedback on Bethesda Today in our quick 5 minute survey.

Close the CTA

HOW ARE WE DOING?

Enter our essay contest

Close the CTA