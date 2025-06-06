Police charge five teens in connection with four stolen vehicles

Five teens were each charged with possession of a stolen vehicle Tuesday after four stolen cars were recovered following a collision in Rockville, Montgomery County police said Friday in a statement.

A 13-year-old, three 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old were released to their parents or guardians following the Tuesday incident, according to the statement. Bethesda Today doesn’t identify suspects who are minors.

Officers responded to the intersection of Heathfield Road and Parkland Drive at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for the report of a collision, according to police. Multiple teenagers were seen running from the area of the collision, the statement said.

Responding officers found three vehicles idling but unoccupied, including one Kia and two Hyundais, the statement said. Police determined all three vehicles were stolen.

While officers were at the scene, a dark-colored Kia sped away from the area with multiple people inside, according to the statement.

That vehicle, which police determined had been stolen, later stopped at Weller Road in Silver Spring, and five teens got out of the vehicle.

The teens were arrested and taken into custody without incident, police said. The teens were also allegedly found to be in possession of knives and tools used to break into cars, the statement said.