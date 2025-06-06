Police identify Germantown man, 30, killed in Poolesville tractor trailer collision

Montgomery County police have identified Scott Adkins, 30, of Germantown, as the person who died Wednesday morning in a tractor trailer collision in Poolesville, police said Friday in a statement.

Around 11:30 a.m., Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews and police responded to the intersection of Darnestown and Cattail roads for a reported two-vehicle collision with entrapment, according to police and MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer.

The collision occurred in a rural area of the county near the Peachtree Veterinary Clinic and a few farms, including Lewis Orchards and Beall Spring Farm.

Upon arrival, the first responders found a gray 2016 Ford Fusion and a red-and-black Kenworth semi-truck pulling a Wilkins trailer that had collided, according to Friday’s statement.

An investigation revealed that the Ford was traveling northbound on Cattail Road and entered Darnestown Road when it collided with the tractor trailer, which was traveling eastbound on Darnestown Road.

Adkins, who was driving the Ford, was pronounced dead at the scene. In addition, a passenger in the Ford suffered “critical but non-life-threatening” injuries and was transported to a local hospital, according to police.

The tractor trailer driver was not injured and remained at the scene after the collision, police said.

Police closed roads in the area for nearly five hours Wednesday afternoon as the police department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the incident.

Collision Reconstruction Unit detectives continue to investigate the collision and ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call 240-773-6620.