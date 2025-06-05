Become a Member
Rockville’s Trader Joe’s to open June 12

Grocer will have giveaways, hold ribbon-cutting ceremony

By Elia Griffin
June 5, 2025 11:22 a.m.
Photo credit: Getty Images

Trader Joe’s, the grocery store known for its seasonal snacks and employees wearing Hawaiian shirts, is opening its new Rockville Town Square location on June 12, according to a Thursday morning Trader Joe’s press release.

To celebrate the opening, the grocer will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the store at 225 N. Washington St. starting at 8:55 a.m., according to the release. The store will open to the public at 9 a.m. The celebration also will include a grocery bag giveaway and food samples.

The California-based grocery chain is taking over the location of Dawson’s Market, which closed in June 2024. The 9,800-square-foot store will be the second Trader Joe’s in the Rockville area; another location is nearly 3 miles away at 12268-H Rockville Pike in the Federal Plaza shopping center.

According to the release, Trader Joe’s aimed to have a neighborhood-centered approach at the Town Square store and transferred employees from neighboring Trader Joe’s stores on top of hiring 30 new crew members.

“As a neighborhood grocery store, Trader Joe’s prides itself on hiring from our local community,” the release said.

In addition, the Rockville location will participate in the company’s Neighborhood Shares Program, an initiative in which the store will donate 100% of unsold products that are fit for consumption to nonprofit and community-based organizations, the release said.

The Town Square store will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

