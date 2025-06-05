Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

MoCo police heighten patrol, visibility at Jewish institutions, places of worship

Plus: 18 residential developments in the works around Bethesda; Silver Spring church erects monument in honor of fired federal workers

By Staff
June 5, 2025 6:00 a.m. | Updated: June 5, 2025 9:31 a.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

Montgomery County Police Chief Marc Yamada spoke to 7News Wednesday about safety tips for the county’s Jewish community amidst a rise in antisemitic attacks, specifically a recent deadly attack in Washington, D.C. Yamada said there have been no specific threats in the county so far but the department has increased police visibility and its patrols at Jewish institutions and places of worship. [ABC 7News]

18 new developments are in the works around Bethesda

Dozens of high- and mid-rise residential developments are being planned around the Bethesda area. Greystar, the developers of a 26-story, 301-unit building at 7340 Wisconsin Ave., hope to complete construction by the end of the year. [Urban Turf]

Silver Spring church erects monument to honor fired federal workers

A temporary monument honoring Montgomery County’s federal workforce has been created at the Grace Episcopal Church in Silver Spring. The installation is centered around a federal-issue desk with the oath of office that federal workers take written across it. [Washingtonian]

Today’s weather:

Mostly cloudy with a high near 86 degrees

