Shake Shack coming to downtown Bethesda

Shake Shack, a fast-casual chain known for its burgers, shakes and crinkle-cut fries, is opening a location in downtown Bethesda this year, a restaurant spokesperson confirmed to Bethesda Today on Wednesday afternoon.

The New York City-based eatery will open in a former SunTrust Bank branch at 7535 Old Georgetown Road, which is across from the Bethesda Metro Station and Chipotle. It will also be near a future Lidl grocery store.

The Washington Business Journal first reported Wednesday that Shake Shack planned to open a location in Bethesda. According to the report, the 3,200-square-foot restaurant space will be on the ground floor of the Element 28 apartment building and have booth seating for 20 diners and indoor and outdoor dining areas.

Shake Shack will open at 7535 Old Georgetown Road, about a block away from the Bethesda Metro station and Wisconsin Avenue. Photo credit: Elia Griffin

Restaurant spokesperson Kate DeMarco told Bethesda Today in an email that Shake Shack signed the lease for the Old Georgetown Road space in May. She did not have details about an opening timeline.

Shake Shack’s Bethesda location will be the restaurant chain’s fourth in Montgomery County, joining locations in Westfield Montgomery mall in Bethesda and in Potomac and Gaithersburg.

According to the county Department of Permitting Services’ database, a $980,000 commercial building permit for the property was filed with the county in late May.