Montgomery County incinerator remains costly, years after promises to shut it down

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich promised that he would close an incinerator near Poolesville during his first campaign for the office in 2018. It not only remains but is poised to cost the county more than $55 million to maintain over the next four years. [Washington Post]

Best June sky views for local stargazers

NASA solar system ambassador Greg Redfern outlines the best night sky views coming up in the month of June, including of a strawberry moon, Jupiter and Mercury. [WTOP]

Montgomery County libraries participate in summer reading challenge

Young readers can receive prizes including a free book, ice cream and Washington Nationals tickets by meeting summer reading goals. [7News]

Today’s weather:

Sunny, with a high of 87

