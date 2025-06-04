Local police warn residents about imposter MVA texts

Local police are urging Montgomery County residents to be wary of recent fraudulent messages from the state Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) that claim the recipient has an outstanding traffic ticket and will face penalties if it is not paid.

The Takoma Park Police Department distributed an alert urging residents not to fall for the scam Monday afternoon.

Residents have been receiving messages claiming that they have an “outstanding traffic ticket” and threatening various legal repercussions such as suspension of their vehicle’s registration if it is not paid promptly, according to the department.

The messages urge the recipient to provide payment by clicking on a link to the website maryland.mvatzx.vip/pay, which is not the correct internet address for the MVA.

The Takoma Park department reminded residents that the state MVA “will never demand payment via Imessage” and instructed recipients to delete the messages and report them to the Maryland Office of the Attorney General’s Office or ftc.gov.

Montgomery County police offer similar advice on the department’s website, encouraging residents to contact the MVA to notify them of the scam, and to confirm any request for payment over the phone.

County police also encourage residents who have been receiving these texts to monitor credit reports and bank statements to ensure their identities are protected.