One person dies after tractor trailer collision in Poolesville

Montgomery County police are investigating a fatal collision in Poolesville Wednesday after a tractor trailer and car collided near the intersection of Darnestown and Cattail roads, county police said in a social media post Wednesday.

One person was confirmed dead upon the police’s arrival.

The collision has closed roads in the area including Peach Tree and Darnestown roads as well as Bucklodge and Cattail roads, according to officials.

Drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes, police said.

Update: Three injuries. Two adults occupants in passenger car. Car driver trapped with life threatening injuries. Passenger in car was transported to area hospital. Tractor trailer driver declined transport as precaution. @mcfrsPIO https://t.co/jY9JhhCmHK pic.twitter.com/kXznQGlIwC — Pazos@mcfrsPIO (@DavidPazos15) June 4, 2025 - Advertisement -

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) officials were dispatched around 11:30 a.m. to the area of Darnestown and Cattail roads in Poolesville for a reported collision with entrapment, according to MCFRS spokesperson Pete Piringer.

The collision occurred in a rural area of the county near a handful of farms and the Peachtree Veterinary Clinic.

Upon arrival, the first responders found a passenger car and tractor trailer that collided.

The driver of the car was trapped with life-threatening injuries, and the passenger was transported to a local hospital, according to Assistant Chief David Pazos. He did not specify the injuries the passenger may have suffered. The tractor trailer driver declined transport to the hospital.

County officials did not specify who the deceased person was.

It is unclear how long the road closures will last.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.