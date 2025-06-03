Tasty Tidbits: Sushi restaurant to open in former Cubano’s space in downtown Silver Spring

Momiji Sushi, a Japanese eatery that will offer small sushi plates and ramen, will open in the former home of Cubano’s restaurant in downtown Silver Spring, according to a “Coming Soon” poster hung outside the restaurant.

It is unclear when the restaurant will open; it does not have a website or a social media presence.

Cubano’s was located at 1201 Fidler Lane in Silver Spring from 2001 to August 2024, according to the Source of the Spring. In 2020, the Cuban restaurant opened a location at 4907 Cordell Ave. in Bethesda.

The Source of the Spring first reported the upcoming opening of Momiji Sushi.

Velatis Caramels nears opening in Bethesda

Construction is underway at Velatis Caramels new location in Bethesda. Photo credit: Elia Griffin

Construction was underway Tuesday in preparation for the opening of Velatis Caramels location in downtown Bethesda. After nearly 16 years of operation on Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring, the sweets shop announced on social media in late April the closure of the shop and the forthcoming opening in Bethesda.

Velatis is a candy shop that was established in 1866 in the Washington, D.C., area and has sold hand-crafted caramels, chocolates, baked goods, toffees and ice cream ever since. The candy shop also has a location inside the Pentagon.

According to the April social media post, the shop will be at 4928 Hampden Lane in the Shoppes of Bethesda shopping center.

The shopping center is near Bethesda Row and is home to Tako Grill, a county-owned liquor store, Pure Barre and SoulCycle. The shop is filling the former space of Underwraps, a women’s lingerie and clothing store.

It is unclear when the Bethesda location will open. A sign posted on the new store window says it is “coming soon.” On Tuesday, construction work was underway inside the store, and the Underwraps signage was still displayed on the building’s façade.

Silver Spring restaurant hosts blues supper, performance by Daryl Davis

J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse in downtown Silver Spring is kicking off the Silver Spring Blues Festival on Sunday with a blues-inspired menu and a performance by musician Daryl Davis. Blues week begins on Sunday and ends June 14 and there will be shows at venues throughout the Silver Spring area, including Veterans Plaza and El Golfo Restaurant.

Davis, who is Black and attended Thomas S. Wootton High School in Rockville, is also known for his expertise in race relations, particularly for engaging with members of the Ku Klux Klan, inspiring some to leave the organization and helping to dismantle the Klan’s operation in Maryland.

From 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, diners at J. Hollinger’s can order a blues-inspired three-course prix-fixe dinner ($45) while listening to a live performance by Davis. The menu consists of Memphis-style BBQ Ribs, heirloom tomato salad, New Orleans-style gumbo and asparagus ravioli. An a la carte raw bar menu featuring a seafood tower will also be available to diners for an additional cost.

Packages including dinner and the show start at $70, which includes a $25 ticket for the performance and $45 for the prix-fixe dinner. Reservations are required and can be made online.

Southern fusion restaurant coming to Rockville

Fork & Kitchen, a new American and Southern fusion restaurant set to open in Rockville Town Square, will have its liquor license application reviewed on Thursday, according to a liquor license application filed by the restaurant with the Montgomery County Alcohol Beverage Services.

The restaurant will be at 150 Gibbs Street, which was the former home of Bar Louie, according to the application, and more recently, pan-African restaurant Èkó House. According to Store Reporter, the space has sat empty for more than a year after Èkó House’s 2024 closure.

Fork & Kitchen submitted its liquor license application in early April, vying for a new Class B beer, wine and liquor license. According to the application, the nearly 6,600-square-foot space seats up to 120 inside with an additional 24 seats outside. The restaurant will have a full-service bar.

The owner of the restaurant, who was listed on the application, did not immediately respond to Bethesda Today’s email request for comment on Tuesday about the pending opening of Fork & Kitchen in Rockville. It is unclear when the restaurant will open, but the application is set to be reviewed on Thursday by the licensing board.