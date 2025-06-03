New Metro policy allows one year ban of violent offenders

A new Metro policy effective Monday allows police to ban violent and sexual offenders from the transit system for up to one year. The goal, according to officials, is to prevent repeat offenses. [NBC 4]

Strathmore to host free summer events

Strathmore Music Center in North Bethesda will host several free community events this summer, including outdoor summer concerts for families. [Montgomery Community Media]

Poolesville residents on what they love about their community

As part of The Washington Post’s “Where We Live” series, residents of Poolesville share what they love about their community, including the Agricultural Reserve and unique local businesses. [The Washington Post]

Today’s weather

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

In case you missed it:

