New Metro policy allows one year ban of violent offenders

A new Metro policy effective Monday allows police to ban violent and sexual offenders from the transit system for up to one year. The goal, according to officials, is to prevent repeat offenses. [NBC 4]
Strathmore to host free summer events
Strathmore Music Center in North Bethesda will host several free community events this summer, including outdoor summer concerts for families. [Montgomery Community Media]
Poolesville residents on what they love about their community
As part of The Washington Post’s “Where We Live” series, residents of Poolesville share what they love about their community, including the Agricultural Reserve and unique local businesses. [The Washington Post]
Today’s weather
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
In case you missed it:
MCPS releases proposed boundary options for Crown, Damascus high schools
Firefighters concerned that realignment of Hyattstown station staff could impact community safety
‘Small town charm, with big town talent’: Local collegiate baseball league starts summer season