Two men injured during assault, shooting in Gaithersburg

Two men were injured Saturday night after a group of people assaulted them near Bureau Drive in Gaithersburg, according to a Gaithersburg Police Department social media statement.

The department is investigating the incident, and no suspects are in custody, police said.

Gaithersburg and Montgomery County police officers initially responded around 7 p.m. to the area of Bureau Drive for the report of a shooting, according to the social media statement.

The incident occurred in an area with office and commercial shopping centers as well as the National Institute of Standards and Technology campus. An exact address or block number was not provided by police.

- Advertisement -

A preliminary investigation determined that a group of four to six people assaulted two men, causing force trauma to their heads, police said. The suspects fled the area on foot toward Quince Orchard and Clopper roads.

The injured men were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

At the scene police also recovered “evidence of a shooting,” according to the statement, which did not provide specific details about the evidence that was found. The injured men were not hit by any bullets but suffered injuries from the assault.

Gaithersburg police ask anyone with information related to the incident to contact the department’s investigative section at 301-258-6400 or the Gaithersburg tip line at 301-330-4471. Tipsters may remain anonymous.