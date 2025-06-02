Black bear strolls through Bethesda backyards



Bethesda resident Natasha Elisa says she’d never seen a black bear in more than 20 years living around the Delaware-Maryland-Virginia area until one showed up in her backyard Saturday morning. Seeing a bear “was not on the bingo card for this morning,” she told NBC4. [NBC4]

Lindsey Automotive buys Kaiser’s former North Bethesda regional HQ

The auto dealership group paid $10.3 million for Kaiser Permanente’s former regional headquarters at 2101 E. Jefferson St. and plans to move its Wheaton Ford dealership to the property. [Washington Business Journal]

Middleschoolers show off innovations at Bethesda’s KID Museum expo

More than 300 middle schoolers demonstrated their inventions designed to improve life on Earth during the annual Invent the Future expo at the KID Museum in downtown Bethesda. [WTOP]

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high near 74

