‘Small town charm, with big town talent’: Local collegiate baseball league starts summer season

Montgomery County’s summer season of collegiate baseball kicks off Wednesday with opening day for the Bethesda Big Train, Silver Spring-Takoma Thunderbolts, Gaithersburg Giants and Olney Cropdusters.

“We’re going to put on a show 24 nights in June and July, so we welcome everybody to come out. It’s affordable, family fun right near home,” Bruce Adams, president and founder of Bethesda Big Train, told Bethesda Today on Friday at Shirley Povich Field, the team’s home stadium in Rockville.

Bethesda Big Train’s season opener will be at home at 7 p.m. Wednesday against the DC Grays and will feature a 2025 schedule magnet and hand fan giveaway, a hot dog fundraiser and beer from Gaithersburg-based Saints Row Brewing.

The teams are part of the Cal Ripken Sr. Collegiate Baseball League, a Washington, D.C., and Baltimore area league, named for a longtime player and manager for the Baltimore Orioles. The teams compete in the league’s North Division.

While the Bethesda Big Train won the league’s championship last season, the Gaithersburg Giants had a better regular season record. Each season, the Montgomery County team with the best record wins the Montgomery Cup trophy.

Adams said the games feature “small town charm, with big town talent,” with the Big Train counting 25 former players among those who have made it to Major League Baseball teams. This year’s Big Train team includes players from colleges across the country such as the state universities in Alabama, Florida and Maryland. Players who aren’t from the area stay with local host families.

The Bethesda Big Train plays at the Shirley Povich Field at 10600 Westlake Drive in Rockville, with the capacity for around 600 attendees at each of its games, according to Adams. The Gaithersburg Giants play at the Criswell Automotive Field at 400 Victory Farm Drive, the Olney Cropdusters play at the First Responder Field by ServPro off of Volunteer Drive and the Silver Spring-Takoma Thunderbolts at the Montgomery Blair Baseball Stadium at 51 University Blvd. East in Silver Spring.

These teams also play teams in the league’s South Division throughout the season, which includes the Alexandria Aces, DC Grays, the Metro SOCO Braves and the Southern Maryland Senators.

Adams says the Bethesda team’s offers a variety of events and activities. The team will have a Juneteenth Classic game on June 19, Pride Night on June 21, a Jewish Baseball Heritage Night on June 22 and a Tribute to Latin Baseball on July 12.

“The thing that makes Montgomery County special, in my mind, is the incredible diversity of the community,” Adams said.

Big Train fans can also receive giveaways, like free bobbleheads on July 5 and 10, and enjoy special guests, such Israel National Baseball Team pitcher Shlomo Lipetz on June 22 and ESPN commentator Tim Kurkjian on July 22.

Adams also emphasized that Big Train games are family-friendly because of the field’s “kids fun zone,” which offers a moonbounce and cornhole. Also, during many of the games, kids can draw with chalk across the concrete area near the stands.

He added that the four games scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday are an option for families with young children who may not be able to attend the evening games.

Adams encouraged people to buy tickets for Big Train games in advance online for $13. Tickets are $16 at the ballpark.

He noted the games provide an opportunity to bring the community together.

“This country is so divided and people are so uptight, and we need special places where people can come together across lines of difference and gather and just not worry about all the things they worry about all day,” Adams said. “Shirley Povich Field is one of those special places.”