Two women injured in Gaithersburg collision

Two women were transported to a local hospital after they suffered non-life-threatening injuries Saturday morning during a two-car collision in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County police.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., City of Gaithersburg and county officers as well as Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on westbound Sam Eig Highway at Fields Road, police said Saturday afternoon in a statement.

According to police, a Jeep Compass struck a Toyota Corolla. The woman driving the Toyota and a woman who was a passenger in the car were transported to a hospital. The driver of the Jeep remained at the scene, the statement said.

No other details, such as why the collision may have occurred, were provided.

- Advertisement -

The westbound lanes of the highway between Washingtonian Boulevard and Fields Road were closed for several hours while police investigated the collision. All lanes had reopened shortly after 12:30 p.m., Gaithersburg police posted on social media.