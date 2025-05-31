Two women injured in Gaithersburg collision

Two women were transported to a local hospital after they suffered non-life-threatening injuries Saturday morning during a two-car collision in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County police.
Shortly after 8:30 a.m., City of Gaithersburg and county officers as well as Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) crews responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on westbound Sam Eig Highway at Fields Road, police said Saturday afternoon in a statement.
According to police, a Jeep Compass struck a Toyota Corolla. The woman driving the Toyota and a woman who was a passenger in the car were transported to a hospital. The driver of the Jeep remained at the scene, the statement said.
No other details, such as why the collision may have occurred, were provided.
The westbound lanes of the highway between Washingtonian Boulevard and Fields Road were closed for several hours while police investigated the collision. All lanes had reopened shortly after 12:30 p.m., Gaithersburg police posted on social media.