Become a Member
Become a Member
Public Safety & Justice

Two injured in Potomac crash involving MoCo fire department tanker

Truck was en route to vehicle fire on Beltway, official says

By Staff
May 31, 2025 10:30 p.m.
A Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service fire truck Credit: Annabelle Gordon

A firefighter and the driver of a car were injured Saturday night when a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) tanker and the other vehicle collided in Potomac, according to MCFRS.

The car’s driver and the firefighter were evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries and transported to an area hospital following the crash that occurred shortly before 8 p.m. in the 9500 block of River Road, spokesperson David Pazos wrote on social media at 8:52 p.m.

The tanker was en route to a vehicle fire on the outer loop of the Beltway when it collided with the car, according to MCFRS.

Like staying in the know? Get the latest local headlines, delivered right to your inbox.

Digital Partners

Bethesda Magazine and Bethesda Today: Informing, connecting & inspiring our community through trusted journalism

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Become a Member
Subscribe to the Magazine
Advertise

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Today Media

Share your feedback on Bethesda Today in our quick 5 minute survey.

Close the CTA

HOW ARE WE DOING?

Enter our essay contest

Close the CTA