Two injured in Potomac crash involving MoCo fire department tanker

A firefighter and the driver of a car were injured Saturday night when a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) tanker and the other vehicle collided in Potomac, according to MCFRS.

The car’s driver and the firefighter were evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries and transported to an area hospital following the crash that occurred shortly before 8 p.m. in the 9500 block of River Road, spokesperson David Pazos wrote on social media at 8:52 p.m.

The tanker was en route to a vehicle fire on the outer loop of the Beltway when it collided with the car, according to MCFRS.