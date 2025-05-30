Become a Member
Government & Politics

Trump designates MoCo, Rockville, Takoma Park as ‘sanctuary jurisdictions’

Plus: CVS in downtown Bethesda to close; Company’s bankruptcy paves way for GEICO move to Bethesda

By Staff
May 30, 2025 8:46 a.m.
Morning notes graphic with an alarm clock

President Donald Trump has designated Montgomery County and the cities of Rockville and Takoma Park, among other Maryland counties and cities, as ‘sanctuary jurisdictions,’ which could threaten their federal funding. [Baltimore Banner]

CVS in downtown Bethesda to close

A CVS store at 7235 Wisconsin Ave. in downtown Bethesda is among more than 200 stores expected to close across the country this year. [Fox5News]

Firm’s bankruptcy paves way for GEICO move to Bethesda

Insurance giant GEICO’s plans to move from Friendship Heights to 7272 Wisconsin Ave. in downtown Bethesda resulted from the 2024 Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing by biofuel producer Enviva Inc., which formerly occupied the space. [Washington Business Journal]

Today’s weather: Scattered showers, with a high near 79

Proposed boundary options for Woodward High enrollment would impact numerous schools 

