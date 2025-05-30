Trump designates MoCo, Rockville, Takoma Park as ‘sanctuary jurisdictions’

President Donald Trump has designated Montgomery County and the cities of Rockville and Takoma Park, among other Maryland counties and cities, as ‘sanctuary jurisdictions,’ which could threaten their federal funding. [Baltimore Banner]

CVS in downtown Bethesda to close

A CVS store at 7235 Wisconsin Ave. in downtown Bethesda is among more than 200 stores expected to close across the country this year. [Fox5News]

Firm’s bankruptcy paves way for GEICO move to Bethesda

Insurance giant GEICO’s plans to move from Friendship Heights to 7272 Wisconsin Ave. in downtown Bethesda resulted from the 2024 Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing by biofuel producer Enviva Inc., which formerly occupied the space. [Washington Business Journal]

Today’s weather: Scattered showers, with a high near 79

In case you missed it:

Proposed boundary options for Woodward High enrollment would impact numerous schools

11 ways to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride in Montgomery County

Washington Performing Arts ditches Kennedy Center, expands Strathmore offerings