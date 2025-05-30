Tornado watch in effect until midnight

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 12 a.m. Saturday for Montgomery County and surrounding areas.

“Scattered severe storms with wind damage, large hail, and a few tornadoes will be possible this afternoon and evening across much of the Mid Atlantic,” the weather service said.

County residents are advised to “be alert for rapidly changing weather conditions and be prepared to take shelter if a warning is issued,” according to a message from Alert Montgomery.

